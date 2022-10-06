Medano (MDO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14,242.00

Medano (MDO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Medano has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Medano has a market cap of $38,612.23 and approximately $14,242.00 worth of Medano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Medano token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Medano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

About Medano

Medano’s launch date was June 10th, 2021. Medano’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,800,000 tokens. Medano’s official website is medano.io. Medano’s official Twitter account is @medanogaming and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Medano

According to CryptoCompare, “Medano (MDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Medano has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Medano is 0.00084306 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://medano.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Medano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Medano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Medano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.