MEDIA EYE NFT Portal Market Capitalization Achieves $163,602.26 (eYe)

MEDIA EYE NFT Portal (eYe) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. MEDIA EYE NFT Portal has a total market cap of $163,602.26 and approximately $254,624.00 worth of MEDIA EYE NFT Portal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MEDIA EYE NFT Portal has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One MEDIA EYE NFT Portal token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,917.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00050239 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063728 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004922 BTC.

MEDIA EYE NFT Portal Token Profile

EYE is a token. MEDIA EYE NFT Portal’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,990,540 tokens. The official website for MEDIA EYE NFT Portal is mediaeyenft.com. MEDIA EYE NFT Portal’s official message board is medium.com/@mediaeyenft. MEDIA EYE NFT Portal’s official Twitter account is @mediaeyenft.

According to CryptoCompare, “MEDIA EYE NFT Portal (eYe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MEDIA EYE NFT Portal has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 92,990,540 in circulation. The last known price of MEDIA EYE NFT Portal is 0.00175555 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $246,070.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mediaeyenft.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEDIA EYE NFT Portal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEDIA EYE NFT Portal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEDIA EYE NFT Portal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

