Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Trimmed by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,201 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $128.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

