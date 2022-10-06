Meishu (MEISHU) One Day Volume Tops $8,389.00

Meishu (MEISHU) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Meishu token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meishu has a total market cap of $128,678.35 and $8,389.00 worth of Meishu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meishu has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

Meishu Token Profile

Meishu’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. Meishu’s total supply is 777,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,400,000 tokens. Meishu’s official Twitter account is @meishu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meishu’s official website is meishu.io.

Buying and Selling Meishu

According to CryptoCompare, “Meishu (MEISHU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Meishu has a current supply of 777,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meishu is 0.00081374 USD and is down -9.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,621.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meishu.io.”

