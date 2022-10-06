Melos Studio (MELOS) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

Melos Studio (MELOS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Melos Studio has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Melos Studio has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $514,829.00 worth of Melos Studio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melos Studio token can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Melos Studio Profile

Melos Studio’s genesis date was October 31st, 2020. Melos Studio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,057,534 tokens. Melos Studio’s official message board is blog.melos.studio. The official website for Melos Studio is melos.studio. Melos Studio’s official Twitter account is @melos_studio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Melos Studio

According to CryptoCompare, “Melos Studio (MELOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Melos Studio has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Melos Studio is 0.01792507 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $770,580.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://melos.studio.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melos Studio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melos Studio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melos Studio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

