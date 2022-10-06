MELX (MEL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23,034.00

MELX (MEL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. MELX has a total market cap of $46,735.98 and approximately $23,034.00 worth of MELX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELX token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MELX has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MELX Profile

MELX’s launch date was September 30th, 2018. MELX’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 tokens. MELX’s official website is melx.io. MELX’s official Twitter account is @melxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELX’s official message board is medium.com/melxnetwork.

Buying and Selling MELX

According to CryptoCompare, “MELX (MEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELX has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 20,300,314.30090721 in circulation. The last known price of MELX is 0.00232819 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://melx.io/.”

