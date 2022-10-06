MEME KONG (MKONG) Price Reaches $0.0415 on Top Exchanges

MEME KONG (MKONG) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. MEME KONG has a total market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $46,840.00 worth of MEME KONG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEME KONG token can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MEME KONG has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00145149 BTC.

MEME KONG Token Profile

MEME KONG’s launch date was February 1st, 2022. MEME KONG’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. MEME KONG’s official website is memekong.io. The official message board for MEME KONG is medium.com/@memekong. MEME KONG’s official Twitter account is @memekongtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MEME KONG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MEME KONG (MKONG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MEME KONG has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MEME KONG is 0.04100007 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,986.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memekong.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEME KONG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEME KONG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEME KONG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

