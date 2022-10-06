Meme Lordz Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $398,741.02 ($LORDZ)

Meme Lordz ($LORDZ) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Meme Lordz has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Meme Lordz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme Lordz has a total market cap of $398,741.02 and $11,731.00 worth of Meme Lordz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Meme Lordz Profile

Meme Lordz’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Meme Lordz’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,650,367 tokens. Meme Lordz’s official website is www.memelordz.io. The official message board for Meme Lordz is www.memelordz.medium.com. The Reddit community for Meme Lordz is https://reddit.com/r/memelordzgame. Meme Lordz’s official Twitter account is @memelordzrpg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meme Lordz

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme Lordz ($LORDZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meme Lordz has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meme Lordz is 0.0051477 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,240.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.memelordz.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme Lordz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme Lordz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme Lordz using one of the exchanges listed above.

