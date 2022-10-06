MemeBank (MBK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,138.00

MemeBank (MBK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. MemeBank has a market capitalization of $113,080.11 and approximately $32,138.00 worth of MemeBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MemeBank token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MemeBank has traded down 54.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MemeBank Profile

MemeBank’s launch date was June 6th, 2022. MemeBank’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000 tokens. MemeBank’s official website is www.memebank.com. The Reddit community for MemeBank is https://reddit.com/r/memebank_offical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MemeBank’s official Twitter account is @memebank_ex and its Facebook page is accessible here. MemeBank’s official message board is medium.com/@memebank.

Buying and Selling MemeBank

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeBank (MBK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeBank has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MemeBank is 0.01346192 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.memebank.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemeBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MemeBank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MemeBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

