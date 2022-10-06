MeowSwap Price Reaches $0.0135 on Exchanges (MEOW)

MeowSwap (MEOW) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One MeowSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MeowSwap has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MeowSwap has a market cap of $36,622.30 and $22,209.00 worth of MeowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

MeowSwap’s launch date was December 16th, 2021. MeowSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,712,635 tokens. MeowSwap’s official Twitter account is @meow_swap?t=l4vg3wbbx8rwdpihhud7fg&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MeowSwap is meowswap.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “MeowSwap (MEOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. MeowSwap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MeowSwap is 0.01350064 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meowswap.fi/.”

