Merchant Token Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week (MTO)

Merchant Token (MTO) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Merchant Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Merchant Token has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $10,757.00 worth of Merchant Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Merchant Token has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Merchant Token Profile

Merchant Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2020. Merchant Token’s total supply is 92,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,014,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Merchant Token is https://reddit.com/r/MerchantToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merchant Token’s official Twitter account is @merchant_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Merchant Token is www.merchanttoken.org. Merchant Token’s official message board is medium.com/@merchanttoken.

Merchant Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Merchant Token (MTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Merchant Token has a current supply of 92,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Merchant Token is 0.04901588 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $841.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.merchanttoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merchant Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merchant Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merchant Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

