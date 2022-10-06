Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $684,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 47.3% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 40,495 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 18.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6,118.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,319 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 1,105,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

