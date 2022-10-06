Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,929 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

