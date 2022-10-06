Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Price Performance

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of AFL opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

