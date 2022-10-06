Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 2,503 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $338,550,000 after purchasing an additional 222,261 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $30.51 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.