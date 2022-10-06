Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.43 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.22.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

