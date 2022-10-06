Meta Apes Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $189,916.49 (SHELL)

Meta Apes (SHELL) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Meta Apes has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meta Apes has a market cap of $189,916.49 and $10,795.00 worth of Meta Apes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta Apes token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004872 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00043613 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001799 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.27 or 0.01616824 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Meta Apes Token Profile

SHELL is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2022. Meta Apes’ official website is metaapesgame.com. Meta Apes’ official Twitter account is @metaapesgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meta Apes Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Apes (SHELL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Apes has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Meta Apes is 0.00034162 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,429.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaapesgame.com/.”

