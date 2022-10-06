Meta Apes (SHELL) Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last Week

Meta Apes (SHELL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Meta Apes token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta Apes has a total market capitalization of $189,291.17 and $10,795.00 worth of Meta Apes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meta Apes has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meta Apes alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004877 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00043613 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001809 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.27 or 0.01616824 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Meta Apes Profile

Meta Apes is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2022. Meta Apes’ official website is metaapesgame.com. Meta Apes’ official Twitter account is @metaapesgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meta Apes

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Apes (SHELL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Apes has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Meta Apes is 0.00034162 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,429.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaapesgame.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Apes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Apes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta Apes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Apes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta Apes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.