Meta Course (COURSE) Price Tops $0.0000

Meta Course (COURSE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Meta Course has traded down 59.7% against the dollar. One Meta Course token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta Course has a total market cap of $352,050.57 and $66,458.00 worth of Meta Course was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Meta Course Profile

Meta Course was first traded on April 11th, 2022. Meta Course’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Meta Course’s official Twitter account is @metacoursetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meta Course is www.metacoursetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Meta Course

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Course (COURSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Course has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Course is 0 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metacoursetoken.com/.”

