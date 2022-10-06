Meta Kongz (MKC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $162,498.16

Meta Kongz (MKC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Meta Kongz has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One Meta Kongz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta Kongz has a market cap of $162,498.16 and $11,741.00 worth of Meta Kongz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

Meta Kongz Token Profile

Meta Kongz’s genesis date was February 4th, 2022. Meta Kongz’s official Twitter account is @meta_kongz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meta Kongz is themetakongz.com/index.html.

Buying and Selling Meta Kongz

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Kongz (MKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. Meta Kongz has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Meta Kongz is 0.03810321 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,400.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://themetakongz.com/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Kongz directly using US dollars.

