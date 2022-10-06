Meta Musk Trading 69.1% Lower Over Last Week (META)

Meta Musk (META) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Meta Musk token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta Musk has a market capitalization of $46,474.66 and $226,390.00 worth of Meta Musk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meta Musk has traded 69.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meta Musk alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,998.45 or 1.00008356 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002373 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00051251 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063483 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022077 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Meta Musk Profile

Meta Musk is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2021. Meta Musk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000,000,000 tokens. Meta Musk’s official Twitter account is @metamusktoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Meta Musk is https://reddit.com/r/metamusktoken. Meta Musk’s official website is metamusktoken.com.

Meta Musk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Musk (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Musk has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Musk is 0 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metamusktoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Musk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Musk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta Musk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Musk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta Musk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.