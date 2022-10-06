Meta MVRS (MVRS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Meta MVRS (MVRS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Meta MVRS has a total market capitalization of $260,000.00 and approximately $1.23 million worth of Meta MVRS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meta MVRS has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Meta MVRS token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meta MVRS

Meta MVRS’s launch date was November 13th, 2021. Meta MVRS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Meta MVRS’s official website is www.mvrstoken.org. Meta MVRS’s official message board is mvrstoken.medium.com. The Reddit community for Meta MVRS is https://reddit.com/r/mvrs_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Meta MVRS’s official Twitter account is @mvrstoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meta MVRS

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta MVRS (MVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Meta MVRS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta MVRS is 0.00000028 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $433,845.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mvrstoken.org/.”

