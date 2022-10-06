Meta Spatial (SPAT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $36,090.26

Meta Spatial (SPAT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Meta Spatial has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Meta Spatial has a total market capitalization of $36,090.26 and approximately $201,278.00 worth of Meta Spatial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta Spatial token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Meta Spatial Token Profile

Meta Spatial’s genesis date was September 22nd, 2021. Meta Spatial’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,367,500 tokens. Meta Spatial’s official message board is medium.com/@meta_spatial. The Reddit community for Meta Spatial is https://reddit.com/r/meta_spatial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Meta Spatial’s official website is metaspatial.io. Meta Spatial’s official Twitter account is @metaspatial_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meta Spatial

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Spatial (SPAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Spatial has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Spatial is 0.0057299 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $98,847.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaspatial.io.”

