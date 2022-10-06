META WORLD (METAD) Price Tops $0.0000

META WORLD (METAD) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, META WORLD has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One META WORLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. META WORLD has a total market cap of $67,788.08 and $58,461.00 worth of META WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

About META WORLD

META WORLD launched on January 5th, 2022. META WORLD’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,358,118,909 tokens. META WORLD’s official Twitter account is @metaworld_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. META WORLD’s official website is metaworldd.net.

META WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “META WORLD (METAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. META WORLD has a current supply of 99,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of META WORLD is 0.00000339 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $60,530.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaworldd.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as META WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire META WORLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase META WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

