MetaBET (MBET) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $503,735.28

MetaBET (MBET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, MetaBET has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One MetaBET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaBET has a total market capitalization of $503,735.28 and $8,835.00 worth of MetaBET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

MetaBET Token Profile

MetaBET launched on January 17th, 2022. MetaBET’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for MetaBET is metabetcasino.net. MetaBET’s official Twitter account is @metabet_?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaBET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaBET (MBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetaBET has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaBET is 0.00501983 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metabetcasino.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaBET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaBET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaBET using one of the exchanges listed above.

