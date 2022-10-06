MetaBET (MBET) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $503,867.29

MetaBET (MBET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, MetaBET has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. MetaBET has a market capitalization of $503,867.29 and approximately $8,835.00 worth of MetaBET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaBET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006489 BTC.

About MetaBET

MetaBET’s genesis date was January 17th, 2022. MetaBET’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MetaBET’s official Twitter account is @metabet_?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaBET’s official website is metabetcasino.net.

MetaBET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaBET (MBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetaBET has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaBET is 0.00501983 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metabetcasino.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaBET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaBET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

