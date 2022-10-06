Metablackout (MBT) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Metablackout (MBT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Metablackout token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metablackout has traded 71.7% lower against the dollar. Metablackout has a market capitalization of $33,347.63 and approximately $24,244.00 worth of Metablackout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metablackout Token Profile

Metablackout launched on February 14th, 2022. Metablackout’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,000,000 tokens. Metablackout’s official website is metablackout.io. Metablackout’s official Twitter account is @metablackout?t=x_djgwvov-t2tgc8oliyla&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metablackout Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metablackout (MBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metablackout has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metablackout is 0.0006321 USD and is up 21.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,456.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metablackout.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metablackout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metablackout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metablackout using one of the exchanges listed above.

