MetaBrands Price Tops $0.0281 (MAGE)

MetaBrands (MAGE) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One MetaBrands token can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaBrands has a market cap of $113,397.98 and approximately $15,238.00 worth of MetaBrands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetaBrands has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

MetaBrands Profile

MetaBrands’ genesis date was December 15th, 2021. MetaBrands’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,036,628 tokens. MetaBrands’ official Twitter account is @metabrandsio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaBrands is metabrands.io. MetaBrands’ official message board is metabrandsio.medium.com.

MetaBrands Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaBrands (MAGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetaBrands has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaBrands is 0.02915385 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,072.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metabrands.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaBrands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaBrands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaBrands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

