MetaDoge (METADOGE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $570,251.99

MetaDoge (METADOGE) traded up 36.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. MetaDoge has a market capitalization of $570,251.99 and approximately $9,052.00 worth of MetaDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaDoge token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaDoge has traded up 82.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaDoge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

About MetaDoge

MetaDoge was first traded on October 29th, 2021. MetaDoge’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaDoge is https://reddit.com/r/metadoge/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaDoge’s official website is metadogetoken.com. The official message board for MetaDoge is medium.com/@metadogetoken. MetaDoge’s official Twitter account is @metadogetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaDoge

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaDoge (METADOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetaDoge has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaDoge is 0 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,817.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metadogetoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.