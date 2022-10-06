MetaElfLand (MELT) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

MetaElfLand (MELT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. MetaElfLand has a total market capitalization of $574,810.18 and $9,955.00 worth of MetaElfLand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaElfLand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MetaElfLand has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaElfLand alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

MetaElfLand Token Profile

MetaElfLand launched on July 30th, 2022. MetaElfLand’s official message board is medium.com/@metaelfland. MetaElfLand’s official website is www.metaelfland.com/#/home. MetaElfLand’s official Twitter account is @metaelfland.

MetaElfLand Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaElfLand (MELT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaElfLand has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MetaElfLand is 0.0024911 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $69.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metaelfland.com/#/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaElfLand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaElfLand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaElfLand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaElfLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaElfLand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.