MetaFabric (FABRIC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11,253.00

MetaFabric (FABRIC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, MetaFabric has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One MetaFabric token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. MetaFabric has a total market capitalization of $416,700.09 and approximately $11,253.00 worth of MetaFabric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About MetaFabric

MetaFabric’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. MetaFabric’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for MetaFabric is metafabric.io. MetaFabric’s official Twitter account is @meta_fabric and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaFabric

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaFabric (FABRIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetaFabric has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaFabric is 0.00083158 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9,121.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metafabric.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaFabric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaFabric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaFabric using one of the exchanges listed above.

