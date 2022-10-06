MetaFame Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (BMF)

MetaFame (BMF) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One MetaFame token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaFame has a market cap of $54,823.21 and approximately $135,054.00 worth of MetaFame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaFame has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaFame alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

MetaFame Profile

MetaFame’s launch date was April 18th, 2022. MetaFame’s total supply is 770,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,000,000 tokens. MetaFame’s official message board is metafameproject.medium.com. MetaFame’s official website is www.metafame.com. MetaFame’s official Twitter account is @metafameapp.

MetaFame Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaFame (BMF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaFame has a current supply of 770,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaFame is 0.00032102 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $114.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metafame.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaFame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaFame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaFame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaFame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaFame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.