METAFLIP (METAFLIP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $64,933.21

METAFLIP (METAFLIP) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, METAFLIP has traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar. One METAFLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. METAFLIP has a market capitalization of $64,933.21 and $44,591.00 worth of METAFLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

METAFLIP Profile

METAFLIP launched on December 1st, 2021. METAFLIP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,843,092,948,303 tokens. METAFLIP’s official website is metaflip.finance. METAFLIP’s official Twitter account is @metaflip1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for METAFLIP is https://reddit.com/r/metaflip_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. METAFLIP’s official message board is contact-26.gitbook.io/metaflip.

METAFLIP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “METAFLIP (METAFLIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. METAFLIP has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of METAFLIP is 0 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaflip.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as METAFLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire METAFLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase METAFLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

