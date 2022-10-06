Metafluence Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $404,540.65 (METO)

Metafluence (METO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Metafluence has a market cap of $404,540.65 and approximately $277,104.00 worth of Metafluence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metafluence token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metafluence has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metafluence’s genesis date was January 24th, 2022. Metafluence’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,308,714 tokens. Metafluence’s official message board is medium.com/@metafluence. The Reddit community for Metafluence is https://reddit.com/r/metafluence and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metafluence is metafluence.com. Metafluence’s official Twitter account is @metafluence and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metafluence (METO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metafluence has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metafluence is 0.00109165 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $235,120.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metafluence.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metafluence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metafluence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metafluence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

