Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $545,133.83

Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Metagalaxy Land has a market cap of $545,133.83 and approximately $542,640.00 worth of Metagalaxy Land was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metagalaxy Land has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One Metagalaxy Land token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Metagalaxy Land Token Profile

Metagalaxy Land was first traded on November 26th, 2021. Metagalaxy Land’s total supply is 1,380,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,299,273,073,349 tokens. Metagalaxy Land’s official Twitter account is @metagalaxyland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metagalaxy Land is medium.com/@metagalaxyland. Metagalaxy Land’s official website is metagalaxyland.com.

Metagalaxy Land Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metagalaxy Land has a current supply of 1,380,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metagalaxy Land is 0 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $397,021.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagalaxyland.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metagalaxy Land directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metagalaxy Land should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metagalaxy Land using one of the exchanges listed above.

