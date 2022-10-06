Metagamble (GAMBL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20,793.00

Metagamble (GAMBL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Metagamble token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metagamble has a total market capitalization of $248,985.29 and $20,793.00 worth of Metagamble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metagamble has traded up 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metagamble alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

About Metagamble

Metagamble was first traded on March 8th, 2022. Metagamble’s total supply is 450,000,000,000,000 tokens. Metagamble’s official Twitter account is @metagambleoff. The Reddit community for Metagamble is https://reddit.com/r/metagambleoff and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metagamble’s official website is www.metagamblegames.com.

Metagamble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metagamble (GAMBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metagamble has a current supply of 450,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metagamble is 0 USD and is up 15.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metagamblegames.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metagamble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metagamble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metagamble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metagamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metagamble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.