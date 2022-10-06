MetaGameHub DAO (MGH) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

MetaGameHub DAO (MGH) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One MetaGameHub DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetaGameHub DAO has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. MetaGameHub DAO has a market cap of $1.46 million and $48,844.00 worth of MetaGameHub DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

MetaGameHub DAO Profile

MetaGameHub DAO launched on November 14th, 2021. MetaGameHub DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,503,748 tokens. MetaGameHub DAO’s official Twitter account is @mgh_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaGameHub DAO is www.metagamehub.io. The official message board for MetaGameHub DAO is metagamehub.medium.com.

MetaGameHub DAO Token Trading

