MetagamZ Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (METAG)

MetagamZ (METAG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. MetagamZ has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $15,417.00 worth of MetagamZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetagamZ has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetagamZ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetagamZ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

MetagamZ Token Profile

MetagamZ was first traded on February 15th, 2022. MetagamZ’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for MetagamZ is www.metagamz.io. MetagamZ’s official Twitter account is @metagamz1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetagamZ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetagamZ (METAG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. MetagamZ has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of MetagamZ is 0.00021426 USD and is up 6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,211.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metagamz.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetagamZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetagamZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetagamZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetagamZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetagamZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.