MetaGear Price Down 34.3% Over Last Week (GEAR)

MetaGear (GEAR) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One MetaGear token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaGear has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $11,300.00 worth of MetaGear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaGear has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

MetaGear Profile

MetaGear launched on January 22nd, 2022. MetaGear’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for MetaGear is metagearofficial.medium.com. MetaGear’s official Twitter account is @metageargame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaGear is metagear.game.

Buying and Selling MetaGear

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaGear (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaGear has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaGear is 0.00224079 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,170.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagear.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaGear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaGear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaGear using one of the exchanges listed above.

