MetaGold Rewards (METAGOLD) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MetaGold Rewards (METAGOLD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. MetaGold Rewards has a market capitalization of $109,086.62 and $51,394.00 worth of MetaGold Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaGold Rewards token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MetaGold Rewards has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaGold Rewards alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145624 BTC.

MetaGold Rewards Profile

MetaGold Rewards launched on December 27th, 2021. MetaGold Rewards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for MetaGold Rewards is metagoldrewards.com. MetaGold Rewards’ official Twitter account is @metagoldrewards.

MetaGold Rewards Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaGold Rewards (METAGOLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaGold Rewards has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaGold Rewards is 0.00000011 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagoldrewards.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaGold Rewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaGold Rewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaGold Rewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaGold Rewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaGold Rewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.