Metahamster Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MHAM)

Metahamster (MHAM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Metahamster has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One Metahamster token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Metahamster has a market capitalization of $56,373.50 and $12,091.00 worth of Metahamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145877 BTC.

About Metahamster

Metahamster launched on December 24th, 2021. Metahamster’s total supply is 5,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Metahamster’s official Twitter account is @metahamster_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahamster is metahamster.io.

Buying and Selling Metahamster

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahamster (MHAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metahamster has a current supply of 5,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metahamster is 0 USD and is down -8.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $904.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metahamster.io/.”

