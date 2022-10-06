Metahero Universe (POW) (POW) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Metahero Universe (POW) (POW) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Metahero Universe (POW) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metahero Universe (POW) has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero Universe (POW) has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $41,279.00 worth of Metahero Universe (POW) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero Universe (POW) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

Metahero Universe (POW) Profile

Metahero Universe (POW) launched on June 15th, 2021. Metahero Universe (POW)’s official Twitter account is @metahero_. The official website for Metahero Universe (POW) is punkscomic.com.

Metahero Universe (POW) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahero Universe (POW) (POW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metahero Universe (POW) has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Metahero Universe (POW) is 0.02163277 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,220.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://punkscomic.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero Universe (POW) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero Universe (POW) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero Universe (POW) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Universe (POW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero Universe (POW) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.