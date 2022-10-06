Metahub Coin Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (MHB)

Metahub Coin (MHB) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Metahub Coin has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Metahub Coin has a market cap of $5.62 million and $9,837.00 worth of Metahub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahub Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

About Metahub Coin

Metahub Coin was first traded on May 9th, 2022. Metahub Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Metahub Coin’s official Twitter account is @metahub01. Metahub Coin’s official website is metahublab.com/index-en.html.

Buying and Selling Metahub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahub Coin (MHB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metahub Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metahub Coin is 0.00549939 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,564.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metahublab.com/index-en.html.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahub Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

