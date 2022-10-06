MetaKeeper (MKP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $257,912.00

MetaKeeper (MKP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, MetaKeeper has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaKeeper token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaKeeper has a total market cap of $45,137.72 and approximately $257,912.00 worth of MetaKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetaKeeper

MetaKeeper’s genesis date was April 29th, 2022. MetaKeeper’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. MetaKeeper’s official website is metakeeper.io. MetaKeeper’s official Twitter account is @meta_keeper and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaKeeper’s official message board is t.me/metakeeperen.

Buying and Selling MetaKeeper

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaKeeper (MKP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaKeeper has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaKeeper is 0.0009503 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $190.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metakeeper.io/.”

