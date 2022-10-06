Metakillers Hits 1-Day Volume of $62,510.00 (KILL)

Metakillers (KILL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Metakillers has a total market cap of $54,040.35 and $62,510.00 worth of Metakillers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metakillers has traded 59.7% lower against the dollar. One Metakillers token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

About Metakillers

Metakillers’ launch date was May 27th, 2022. Metakillers’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens. Metakillers’ official Twitter account is @metakillers. Metakillers’ official message board is metakillers.medium.com. The Reddit community for Metakillers is https://reddit.com/r/metakillers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metakillers is metakillers.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metakillers (KILL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metakillers has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metakillers is 0.00000135 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metakillers.io/.”

