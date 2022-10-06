MetamonkeyAi Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.82 Million (MMAI)

MetamonkeyAi (MMAI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One MetamonkeyAi token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MetamonkeyAi has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $55,065.00 worth of MetamonkeyAi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetamonkeyAi has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

MetamonkeyAi Token Profile

MetamonkeyAi’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2022. MetamonkeyAi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. MetamonkeyAi’s official Twitter account is @metamonkey_ai. The official website for MetamonkeyAi is www.metamonkey.ai.

MetamonkeyAi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetamonkeyAi (MMAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetamonkeyAi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetamonkeyAi is 0.00029662 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $81,119.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metamonkey.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetamonkeyAi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetamonkeyAi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetamonkeyAi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

