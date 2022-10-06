MetaNFT (MNFT) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MetaNFT (MNFT) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One MetaNFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MetaNFT has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetaNFT has a total market capitalization of $34,061.24 and $53,473.00 worth of MetaNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaNFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

MetaNFT Profile

MetaNFT launched on February 13th, 2022. MetaNFT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,920,000 tokens. The official website for MetaNFT is metanft-market.place/#roadmap. MetaNFT’s official Twitter account is @metanftbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaNFT is https://reddit.com/r/metanft_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MetaNFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaNFT (MNFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaNFT has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaNFT is 0.00038806 USD and is up 5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,108.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metanft-market.place/#roadmap.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaNFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaNFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaNFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaNFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaNFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.