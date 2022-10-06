MetaniaGames (METANIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $509,918.19

MetaniaGames (METANIA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. MetaniaGames has a total market cap of $509,918.19 and approximately $14,781.00 worth of MetaniaGames was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaniaGames token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetaniaGames has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaniaGames alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

MetaniaGames Profile

MetaniaGames’ genesis date was January 22nd, 2022. MetaniaGames’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,004 tokens. The official message board for MetaniaGames is metania.medium.com. MetaniaGames’ official website is metania.games. The Reddit community for MetaniaGames is https://reddit.com/r/metaniagames and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaniaGames’ official Twitter account is @metaniagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaniaGames Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaniaGames (METANIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaniaGames has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaniaGames is 0.00346205 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,420.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metania.games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaniaGames directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaniaGames should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaniaGames using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaniaGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaniaGames and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.