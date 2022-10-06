Metapad Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $720,000.00 (MPD)

Metapad (MPD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Metapad has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Metapad has a market capitalization of $720,000.00 and $183,960.00 worth of Metapad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metapad token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Metapad Token Profile

Metapad was first traded on October 27th, 2021. Metapad’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Metapad’s official Twitter account is @meta_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metapad is metaversepad.app. Metapad’s official message board is medium.com/@metaverse.ecosystem.

Buying and Selling Metapad

According to CryptoCompare, “Metapad (MPD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metapad has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metapad is 0.00702068 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $39,485.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaversepad.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metapad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metapad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metapad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

