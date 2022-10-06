MetaPets Price Down 6.5% This Week (METAPETS)

MetaPets (METAPETS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, MetaPets has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One MetaPets token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MetaPets has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $20,252.00 worth of MetaPets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

About MetaPets

MetaPets launched on November 16th, 2021. MetaPets’ total supply is 98,696,588,852,226,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,587,381,174,314,000 tokens. MetaPets’ official website is metapetscoin.com. MetaPets’ official Twitter account is @metapetscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaPets

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaPets (METAPETS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaPets has a current supply of 98,696,588,852,226,820 with 51,587,381,174,314,000 in circulation. The last known price of MetaPets is 0 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,049.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metapetscoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaPets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaPets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaPets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

